Speed demons taking advantage of deserted roads, police say

With many Ottawans respecting physical distancing protocols to curb the infection rate of COVID-19, police say stunt drivers are taking advantage of the open roads.

Ottawa police say they seized 15 vehicles this week for stunt driving.

On Friday alone, traffic officers seized eight vehicles clocked at more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit, including a motorcyclist caught performing wheelies.

Two other drivers were caught speeding in construction zones and received higher fines with additional demerit points, police said.

"Practising physical distancing during the pandemic does not stop us from enforcing the law with drivers who fail to respect the rules of the road. We are in this together, please drive carefully," said traffic Staff Sgt. Marc-Andre Sheehy in a statement.

"The Ottawa Police will continue to enforce the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) over the weekend."

In Ontario, penalties for stunt driving include seizure of a licence and vehicle, a fine of $2,000 to $10,000, and/or up to six months in jail.