Students suspended for lacking up-to-date immunization records

More than 500 elementary school students in Ottawa's two French-language school boards have been suspended for lacking current immunization records, the city's public health agency says.

Suspensions were issued Wednesday for approximately 535 students, according to Donna Casey, spokesperson for Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

Children are required to have shots for nine diseases or risk suspensions.

Wednesday's suspensions come after OPH sent roughly 1,500 "final notice of suspension" letters between Dec. 31 and Jan. 7 to parents with students at the two boards.

Under the Immunization of School Pupils Act, students can be suspended for up to 20 school days for failing to have updated records, Casey said in an email.

"Suspensions will be lifted when a child's immunization record is provided or a valid exemption is filed," she wrote.

Suspension letters for students at Ottawa's two English-language school boards and those attending private schools will be issued in the coming weeks, Casey said.