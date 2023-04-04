As the faculty strike at Carleton University approaches the end of the school year, students and staff worry about the future of the semester.

The largest union at Carleton — which represents contract faculty, teaching assistants, and research assistants — went on strike on March 27. The Local 4600 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) represents about 3,000 workers at the university.

"We're still pushing ahead. We're still confident that a deal is close," said Pierre Blais, a strike organizer with CUPE.

Negotiations have been ongoing since August, but the main sticking points are pay and intellectual property rights for contract instructors. The union also wants improvement in the ratio of students to teaching assistants (TA).

"For teaching assistants and researching assistants the wage offer from Carleton was just not enough. We're among some of the lowest paid in the province, and we just we need to catch up," Blais said.

He said although there has been some movement on intellectual property and wages for contract instructors, nothing has been set in stone.

Pay higher elsewhere, TA says

Pay is one reason Rayhane Mejlaoui, a TA in the university's health sciences department, was picketing Wednesday.

"The offers they gave us were kind of a joke, like we don't make as much as the University of Ottawa," she said from the picket line Wednesday afternoon.

"It makes me feel like my work isn't being valued," she added. "I do research here, so they get a lot of value out of me. I get to write papers that they can put their name on. So it makes me feel like going to Carleton was a mistake, like I could have gone to University of Ottawa and been better off right now."

Rayhane Mejlaoui is a teaching assistant who says the offers from the university make her feel undervalued. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

A university policy states that if a labour disruption goes on for 11 days or more the senate executive must convene the Academic Continuity Committee, which will "oversee the process of determining, directing and implementing the necessary remedial actions."

In this case, day 11 will be Thursday.

In an email to CBC, Carleton said it is developing plans to "mitigate any disruption to the academic year for students."

The university said it doesn't anticipate having to extend the term or graduation timelines, and it has no intention of cancelling the term. It went on to say that exams will take place as scheduled and student grades and course progress were not at risk due to the strike.

The university also pointed to the most recent bargaining update where it outlines the contracts the university offered, which it believes are competitive.

Stressed students

But students are still worried.

"I need my grades and a lot of class registration to actually get funding for this year," said fourth year Indigenous and Canadian Studies student Kiyanaw Bird. His scholarship depends on his grades and proof that he completed the semester.

"To finish off my degree I need the class grades, which I'm not gonna be able to get for a while. I'm really hoping this strike ends soon."

Sigmund Ehrlich is a second year law student who is worried about exams and summer employment. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Sigmund Ehrlich is in the same situation. The second year law student has had some of his elective classes cancelled, and he worries about exam preparation since he hasn't received some of his grades. He's also worried about summer employment and paying for next year.

"I don't know if the year is going to be ending at the normal time," he said. "A lot of stuff is kind of up in the air."