Philippe Moreau Latreille, owner of Chez Gerry Cordonnerie, said bringing his son to work was the only option to keep his business running as Quebec teachers remain on strike. About 1.2 million students are now at home due to schools being closed, as workers affiliated with Front commun recently joined teachers from the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement who have been on an unlimited strike since Nov. 23.

Antonin Moreau greets a customer at a shoe repair shop in Gatineau, Que., where the eight-year-old has become a staple since his teacher went on strike last month.

His dad, Philippe Moreau Latreille, owns Chez Gerry Cordonnerie and says bringing his son to work was the only option to keep his business running during the strike.

"He greeted one of my clients and she was very, very satisfied and she even tipped him so it was very nice, it was very fun," Moreau Latreille said.

Teachers with the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) have been on an unlimited strike since Nov. 23.

Last Friday, they were joined by members of unions affiliated with the Front commun, which also includes education workers.

That means about 1.2 million students are now at home due school closures, leaving parents and guardians like Moreau Latreille struggling to balance responsibilities at work and home.

"Throughout the day we balance it out with his mom so he's not always at the shop, so it's a good deal," Moreau Latreille said. "It takes a village for sure."

City of Gatineau offers employees options

The City of Gatineau said it put special measures in place to allow its employees to "meet their family child care obligations due to the closure of schools and/or daycares."

It's offering five options that include telecommuting, flexible work hours, and full or partial unpaid leave. In a written statement, a spokesperson said those options can also be combined as required.

"Requests are analyzed on a case-by-case basis to reconcile employees needs with the organization's operational requirements," the statement said.

Julianne Ableson, who teaches Grade 1 at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary School in Gatineau's Hullsector, spent Tuesday morning on the picket line with her two children, ages seven and 10.

"They know that we're just looking to make things in the classroom better for them and bring home hopefully a bit more money," Ableson said.

"So they're willing to dress up and suit up and come into the cold with us to support us."

Moreau Latreille and his son work together at this shoe repair shop in Gatineau. (Julien David-Pelletier/Radio-Canada)

Looking to the future

The Front commun strike, which Ableson is part of, is expected to last until midnight on Dec. 14, but union leaders say if no agreement is reached a general unlimited strike could be on the horizon.

Workers in the health-care and social services sectors are asking for — among other things — more time off and higher compensation rates for overtime.

Stéphane Bisson, president of the Gatineau's Chamber of Commerce, said while his organization is monitoring the situation closely, most members have already built in more flexibility around accommodating child care thanks to the pandemic.

He said most customers are also more understanding.

"I think that the population in general are quite patient and they quite understand the situation that we're in," Bisson said.

Back at the shoe repair shop, Moreau Latreille said he's trying to incorporate school work into his son's routine so he doesn't fall behind.

Still, he said he's thankful Antonin is only in Grade 2.

"I don't think in the long term it's going to affect [him], but in general when you speak [about] high school, university, college, that's a little bit more problematic," he said.