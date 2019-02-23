Skip to Main Content
Strong winds, blowing snow expected Sunday afternoon
Updated

Environment Canada warns of poor visibility, dangerous driving conditions

CBC News ·
Flurries and strong westerly winds with gusts of 60 to 90 km/h are expected Sunday afternoon, Environment Canada says. (The Canadian Press)

The weather is looking ugly for Sunday afternoon, as strong winds and blowing snow are expected after hours of freezing rain in Ottawa.

Environment Canada says freezing rain will persist for a few hours Sunday morning, and transition to rain and then into flurries. 

And Sunday afternoon could see winds of up to 90 km/h, which may continue into Monday. 

The agency said travel may become hazardous due to slippery conditions.

Environment Canada issued a number of weather warnings and advisories across eastern Ontario. 

Winds of up to 100 km/h are expected for the Kingston, Cornwall and Belleville, Ont., areas. 

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero in Ottawa, and any fresh snow will be whipped up by the winds creating near whiteout conditions at times. 

The weather is expected to improve early Monday morning as winds begin to diminish.

