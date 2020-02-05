Another 2 days of elementary strikes next week
OCDSB teachers to walk off the job next Tuesday, Thursday as job action continues
Elementary students with Ottawa's largest school board will be off for another two days next week as rotating strikes by their teachers' union continue.
On Wednesday, the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) announced all 83,000 educators it represents in the province will return to the picket line next Tuesday. That includes teachers with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB).
The same teachers will walk off the job again next Thursday as part of a rotating strike.
OCDSB elementary teachers also have a scheduled professional development day next Friday, meaning kids will be in school just two days next week.
The intermittent strikes by Ontario teachers began in early December, and ETFO president Sam Hammond said they're not about to back down.
"It is clear that they are not going to accept the government's deep cuts to public education," Hammond said in a written statement. "The Minister and his team must come to the table with a mandate to reach a deal that benefits students, student learning and educators.
"From ETFO's perspective, fair contract talks must include: appropriate funding for Special Education; a strategy to address classroom violence; maintaining our internationally recognized Kindergarten program; and fair hiring practices."
