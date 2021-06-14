New service streamlines mental health, addiction services for children, teens

A new initiative is set to streamline mental health and addiction services for children and youth across eastern Ontario, sending them to a single resource for quicker access to the help they need.

The 1Call1Click service will allow children and youth, along with their parents and physicians, to call one phone number or visit a single website for access to more than 20 organizations across the region, instead of having to wade through multiple services to find the right one.

"The last thing that parents and youth need to hear when they're already stressed and seeking help is, 'Sorry, you live in the wrong city,' or, 'Sorry, you're too old or too young for our services,'" said Deena Shorkey, director of community child and youth mental health services at the Cornwall Community Hospital.

Callers who dial the local or toll-free number can speak directly to someone who can answer their questions, determine which services fit their needs and help them make appointments.

'Overwhelming' situation

The service has been in the works since before the COVID-19 pandemic, which has further heightened the need to improve services and get children and youth immediate help.

Stephanie Dinsdale knows first-hand how difficult it can be to navigate the system when a young person needs help. They were consulted about their frustrations finding the right services during some of the most difficult times of their lives.

"It was just like very overwhelming. I didn't feel like I had a safe space to go. I didn't know what options there were for me," Dinsdale said.

Dinsdale isn't alone.

"[Parents and youth] would often talk about their experience of needing to call five, six, sometimes seven different places looking for services and then not even be entirely clear about whether or not that was the right service for them at that time or at all," said Joanne Lowe, executive director of the Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa and vice-president of mental health and addiction at CHEO, the children's hospital serving eastern Ontario.

Lowe said parents and youth have been spending "a tremendous amount of time" looking through directories trying to find the right organizations to call, when what they needed was a one-stop shop where they could either access a website with all the information or speak to someone directly.

If you are in crisis or know someone who is, here's where to get help: