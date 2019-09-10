Wakefield woman returns home to find sleeping intruder

A Wakefield, Que., woman got a rude surprise when she returned home around 2 a.m. Sunday to find a stranger fast asleep in her bed, MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said.

The woman immediately went to the local police station, and soon returned with officers who woke the snoring intruder.

The man, who had apparently been drinking, told officers he thought he was in his own home, which is about 18 kilometres away from the woman's residence, police said.

He had taken his shoes off at the front door and fallen asleep under a quilt on the woman's bed.

Police drove the man home. They said the woman chose not to make an official complaint, but the man was still fined $496 for being on private property without permission.