Wooden stormtrooper statue stolen from school in Elgin, Ont.
Memorial honoured 8-year-old student who died of cancer in 2017
A wooden statue in the shape of a stormtrooper that was created to honour a student who died from cancer was stolen from the grounds of a school in Elgin, Ont.
A social media post from the South Crosby Elementary School said someone used a chainsaw to remove the statue from its perch sometime over the weekend.
"It is hard for us to understand how someone could steal something that was in memory of our beloved Parker," read the post.
The statue was part of the "Park It with Parker" memorial pavilion on the grounds of the school. The 16-by-18-foot wooden structure honours Parker Simpson, an eight-year-old student who died in February 2017.
The memorial was given a Star Wars theme because the movie franchise was "dear to Parker's heart," according to a 2018 news release from the Upper Canada School District.
The school encouraged anyone with information about the statue is to contact the Leeds detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police.
