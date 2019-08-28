Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry voters pick Conservative Eric Duncan

Conservative Eric Duncan has won the riding of Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry.

Longtime Conservative MP Guy Lauzon retired, leaving Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry without an incumbent.

The southeastern Ontario seat, which includes Cornwall and the Mohawk community of Akwesasne, has been Conservative ever since Lauzon beat out his Liberal predecessor in 2004.

About 20 per cent of its residents are francophone.

Throwing their names in for the open seat were:

Duncan, who was mayor of North Dundas at age 22 and works in his family's trucking business.

Liberal candidate Heather Megill.

Teacher Kelsey Schmitz for the NDP.

Farmer Sabile Trimm for the People's Party.

Personal trainer and 2015 Green candidate in Hamilton Raheem Aman.

Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry in 2015