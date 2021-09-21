Eric Duncan re-elected in Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry
Liberals last won the riding in 2000
Conservative Eric Duncan has been re-elected in Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry.
The riding has been a fairly safe win for the Conservatives for some time and CBC News projects the 2021 election is no different.
Last voting Liberal in 2000, constituents have recently given the Tories anywhere between 44 and 62 per cent of the vote.
In 2019, Duncan won his first term by more than 15,000 votes after the incumbent retired.
This election the Liberals ran Denis Moquin, a former police officer, actor and city councillor.
David Anber ran for the People's Party of Canada in this election, Trevor Kennedy was with the NDP and the Green Party had Jeanie Warnock as their representative.
About 20 per cent of the residents of the southeastern Ontario riding, which includes Cornwall and the Mohawk community of Akwesasne, are Francophone.
