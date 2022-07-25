Take a look at some of the damage caused by Sunday's storm

Thousands of people were without power in eastern Ontario Sunday evening after a destructive storm capable of producing tornadoes tore across the region, toppling trees and damaging homes.

Environment Canada issued several tornado warnings Sunday night as the powerful storm made its way through the area. According to the agency, the storm was capable of producing winds of 100 km/h.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the storm caused extensive damage in municipalities like Tweed, Madoc and Marmora.

Trask estimates he suffered damage around $20,000. (Mirna Djukic/Radio-Canada)

Kevin Trask, owner of the Black River Trading Company, said his property probably took about $20,000 worth of damage.

Multiple trees on Trask's land were destroyed in the storm. (Mirna Djukic/Radio-Canada)

In Kinburn, several residents reported seeing hail the size of golf balls.

Still can’t get over how crazy the hail was in Kinburn yesterday. They were practically the size of golfballs! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/qYpOUNLh4n">pic.twitter.com/qYpOUNLh4n</a> —@BlondiesNails

Trees were damaged by the storm in Marmora, Ont.

This was Marmora, this evening. <a href="https://t.co/RZuNb0nCeJ">pic.twitter.com/RZuNb0nCeJ</a> —@flynnrita149

Phil Slaney, owner of Bridgwater Retreat in Tweed, Ont. (Mirna Djukic/Radio-Canada)

Phil Slaney, owner of Bridgwater Retreat in Tweed, Ont, said 16 cabins were affected by the storm, some destroyed entirely.

Luckily, all visitors had left the retreat before the storm hit.

More than a dozen small cabins were affected at the retreat, some completely destroyed. (Mirna Djukic/Radio-Canada)