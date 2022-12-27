Cleanup continues in southeastern Ontario after region hit by severe storm

People in parts of southeastern Ontario, along Lake Ontario, continue to dig out after a storm with blowing snow and up to 100 km/h wind gusts walloped much of the region.

Tens of thousands lost power and hydro crews worked over the holidays to restore electricity for many by Christmas Day, others by Monday night.

Prince Edward County declared a state of emergency and had to take snow plows off the streets because they were in danger of getting stuck, Mayor Steve Ferguson told CBC News. The state of emergency ended Monday night, but Ferguson was still urging caution on the roads.

The significant weather event declaration for the municipality remains in effect.

Main roads were passable by Sunday in Prince Edward County, with secondary streets opening on Monday. At the height of the storm, around 6,000 customers were without power in the municipality.

"We called out to our neighbouring municipalities for assistance in the form of either equipment or manpower and they've been terrific," he said. "Everybody has had a hand in getting us through this."

More snow in forecast

Up to 20 centimetres of snow is forecasted to fall in Prince Edward County by Tuesday morning and the area is under a snow squall watch.

"People are urged to, if at all possible, just relax, stay at home, not use the roads. But if people must go out, then please do so with extreme caution," Ferguson said.

In nearby Bath, Ont., Roy Mills didn't lose power, but howling winds and large snow drifts forced him to stay home and cancel plans with family who were set to visit from Toronto.

"It was whiteout. I mean, there was nothing moving. Our street was like a deserted village," he said. "The drifts on our deck were probably three and a half to four feet high."

He spent part of Monday trying to clear his driveway but didn't expect to finish until Tuesday.

Roy Mills said the storm caused snow drifts up to 120 centimetres at his home in Bath, Ont. (Submitted by Sandra Mills)

Power mostly restored

Ontario Provincial Police had been urging people not to drive on Friday and Saturday and closed off much of Highway 401 between Quinte West and the Quebec border. Multiple vehicles became stranded as snow drifts covered.

That section reopened Sunday, but police say there are still some roads in region that are proving problematic to navigate, including Highway 62 around Mountain View, Ont.

Road crews continue working around the clock in Prince Edward! Drive with caution Hwy 62 near mountain view remains narrow and snow covered. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrincEdOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrincEdOPP</a>. <a href="https://t.co/krarX77cSu">pic.twitter.com/krarX77cSu</a> —@OPP_ER

Hydro One said road closures, broken hydro poles and tree branches were some of the biggest obstacles in getting power restored to certain areas.

The power company expected electricity to be restored to most of southeastern Ontario by Monday night.