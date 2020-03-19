5 CBC long reads worth catching up on

Suddenly got some spare time? What a great opportunity to catch up on some interesting stories you may have missed.

From AI so intelligent it can produce dangerous fake news to a behind-the-scenes peek at the Ottawa Police Service's warehouse for lost and stolen stuff, these are worth a read.

'You get a lot of hugs': Looking for a match at Ottawa's last stop for lost and stolen stuff

Bikes, a banjo, even a tombstone from the 1800s — just a few of the items that fill the warehouse where Ottawa police store your lost or stolen items. "Everything you can think of is here," said Bill Keeler, manager of the evidence control centre.

Read the full story by the CBC Ottawa's Christine Maki.

OpenAI's new system, called the GPT-2, is billed as the next generation of predictive text tool. Feed it sample content — be it a few words, or a few pages — and the AI will write what comes next. (maxuser/Shutterstock)

This AI system is so human its creators are scared to release it

The inventors of a new artificial intelligence system have done such a great job training it to write like a human, they're afraid to release it into the world. GTP-2 can take a line of text and keep going, mimicking both subject and tone — ideal for anyone who's looking to spread believable fake news.

Read the full story by the CBC's Ramona Pringle.

One of Alex Stewart's outdoor paintings. (Alex Stewart)

What does it take to make art green?

Art featuring nature and climate change may get people thinking about the environment, but what about the environmental impacts of making that art? Alex Stewart creates portraits of mysterious sirens on dead stumps and logs in forests, but he uses biodegradable paints that fade away in a few weeks. "This is a way to get people to engage more with the environment and maybe think a little bit more about it," Stewart said of his fleeting masterpieces.

Read the full story by the CBC's Leah Collins.

(Ash Abraham/CBC)

Paid to play: How some Ottawa gamers are making a living doing what they love

Robin Lee plays video games all day. That's her job. With thousands of dedicated followers watching her every move, Lee now earns more than she did as teacher, and she's not the only gamer in Ottawa who's making a living at it.

Read the full story by CBC Ottawa's Ash Abraham.

Where Megan Gail Coles walks her dogs in Newfoundland. (Megan Gail Coles)

Writer Megan Gail Coles needs complete solitude to set the words free

Megan Gail Coles, author of Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club, reflects on why she needs absolute solitude in order to be creative. In this piece for CBC Books, Coles delves into how she processes information. "I do not have the capacity to deflect stimuli," she writes. "I am programmed open-tuned."