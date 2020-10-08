Closure of Kazabazua hardware store marks end of an era

A 135-year-old hardware store in western Quebec, kept in the same family since the 1880s, will close its doors for good this Saturday.

The shutting of Irwin's General Store in Kazabazua will close the book on a story that began five generations ago with the building of the Rideau Canal.

Joseph Irwin sailed from Ireland to Canada in the 1820s, finding work on the Rideau Canal locks construction project next to what is now the Château Laurier hotel.

Family lore has it that, to simplify his commute, Col. John By gave young Irwin a piece of land near the canal where he could build a shelter.

"He didn't like the property," explained Jim Irwin, 70, the man's great-great-grandson and current owner of Irwin's General Store. "It was too rocky to grow potatoes so he sold it, and that is now part of Parliament Hill."

The Irwin family purchased a canoe and paddled up the Gatineau River, with Joseph's son John eventually settling about 75 kilometres north in Kazabazua, Que.

A storage area in one of the Irwin family's outbuildings gives a glimpse into the history of the 135-year-old business. (Stu Mills/CBC)

In 1885, the family opened Irwin's General Store selling dry goods, hardware and everything needed for life in the Quebec bush.

Store filled with history

Knotted packets of paid invoices from the 1940s and a leather-bound ledger with entries for purchases from 1900-1902 still rest near the century-old desk where Irwin's ancestors once sat.

Gatineau valley general store to close after 135 years 1:56 Opened in 1885, Irwin's General Store in Kazabazua will close this Saturday, with current owner Jim Irwin saying he’s ready for retirement. 1:56

In 1973, when Jim Irwin was 23 and fresh out of Carleton University, he took over from his father and began a series of modernizations of the store which, at then time, contained a butcher counter and sold groceries alongside hardware.

When a rival store down the street burned down in the late 70s, Jim Irwin first supplied the merchant with lumber to rebuild, and then made a personal visit.

"I said, 'Ray, I've got a deal for you: buy all my groceries for half price. You'll have some stock and you won't have me as a competitor.'"

As the family has done for decades, most hardware goods are stocked in bulk, weighed on a scale and sold in bags. (Stu Mills/CBC)

From that day on, Irwin refocused on hardware and building supplies.

Expert advice

Running an independent store almost entirely without computers and ordering from his suppliers' printed catalogs has made Irwin a seasoned hardware-tracking expert.

Customers have come to expect that if they roll out their blueprints on Irwin's desk, he will be able to calculate the needed cubic metres of concrete and the correct board-feet of lumber.

Though he's become an equal expert in plumbing, wiring, roofing and a dozen other trades, that's meant finding staff, much less someone equipped to take over the business, nearly impossible.

A leather-bound store ledger containing records of purchases made at the turn of the last century sits near Jim Irwin's desk. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Local cottager Peter Fisher has been a customer for the past 14 years, and now wonders not only where he'll go for supplies, but also where he'll turn for advice.

"It wasn't always that the best [supplies] for me would be here," Fisher said. "[Irwin] would direct me somewhere else if he didn't have what suited my needs."

Time to move on

So, why is a place where you can buy a bird feeder, rubber boots, paint and Christmas decorations all at the same time, coming to an end?

"The model works fine if you're willing to be here 10 to 12 hours a day and put in the time," said Irwin.

It's the only job Irwin has ever had, and now he's had enough.

In the final days, stock has been marked down 50 per cent. (Stu Mills/CBC)

"I wasn't ready to retire at 65, but when I hit 70, life is not going to go on forever. So yeah, it's time."

The British car buff hopes to retreat to his garage where Land Rovers and Austin Healeys await his attention.

Though the Irwins have kept the doors open six days a week through the Depression and two world wars, it's COVID-19 that has finally changed the family's outlook

Most in the tiny community of Kazabazua expected Irwin's 41-year old daughter Melanie Irwin to take over, and so did she — until the pandemic hit.

"If there's one thing that COVID taught me, it was that there was life outside of work, and you should enjoy that time. And I want to enjoy my children," she said.