Stonebridge calls for unity after bitter fight over golf course levy

Residents of a Barrhaven suburb say a vote on whether to pay an annual levy to buy the area's golf course pitted neighbours against neighbours, and it's time for the community to come together again.

"This has been ongoing for a really long time," said Stonebridge's Janet Greene on Saturday.

Greene and her husband, Neil Vary, staunchly opposed the proposal to pay an annual fee on their property tax bill to cover the $7-million cost of purchasing the Stonebridge Golf Course in 10 years from developer Mattamy Homes.

The mental health of community members suffered during the levy debate, much of which took place on social media but also at public meetings, she said.

"It's really wearing on everybody and I'm sure it's on both sides," she said.

Vary and Greene's home looks out onto the Stonebridge Golf Course. They expect their view will be entirely obscured by a development still planned for the southeast section. (Neil Vary)

Two-thirds voted for levy

While 741 voters opposed the plan, the city announced Friday that 1,470 Stonebridge residents voted in favour of the levy. Six ballots were spoiled.

"We're still absorbing the news," Vary said. "It was very disappointing."

The couple wants to protect the green space — a view of the golf course was why they bought their home more than four years ago — but they have doubts the proposed plan is ironclad.

They said they believe the community would have had better chances fighting the development in court.

Stonebridge residents gather for a community meeting on Sept. 30 on the levy vote. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

'They protect their green space'

Now that the vote is wrapped up, local city councillors have a mandate to pursue a levy at committee and put it into force starting in 2021, said Gloucester-South Nepean Coun. Carol Anne Meehan.

What really was the alternative? To let the golf course be built on? - Coun. Carol Anne Meehan

Homeowners will pay between $166 to $460 a year until 2029.

In her view, Meehan said voting yes was the only choice that made sense. She called Friday's results a "win-win."

"What really was the alternative? To let the golf course be built on? Everyone's a loser then," she said.

"This way everyone has to kick in a little bit of money, depending on what their assessment is, but in doing so they protect their investment. They protect their green space."

Jay McLean, president of the Stonebridge Community Association and a campaigner for the yes side, said the results also made him "extremely pleased."

"We've got a strong mandate now to move forward and create the legal agreements that will be required to bind Mattamy and the city to the terms that have been shared with the community in the proposed solution," he said.

Mattamy's plan was to take the highlighted area in the southeast corner of the golf course and build homes on it. (Mattamy Homes)

Now time to heal

Like Vary and Greene, McLean said he hopes residents can put their differences behind them.

"This has been a very challenging issue for the Stonebridge community, and there's been very passionate debate," he said.

"I think what we've seen is the community has now spoken clearly. And we hope that the community takes this opportunity to unite around their common goal to protect the green space in the future."

For Vary and Greene, they fear their view of rolling hills, golfers and trees will be ruined, regardless of the levy and purchase plan.

Under the agreement to buy the golf course, Mattamy can still build some 158 homes on a southern section which runs along their street.

Still, the couple wants the neighbourhood to remember everyone's common goal was to curb development of the area's treasured green space.

"I don't know if it's broken," Green said of the Stonebridge community. "I hope not, because this is a lovely community — but I think it's going to take some time to heal."