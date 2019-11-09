A majority of homeowners in Barrhaven's Stonebridge neighbourhood have voted "yes" to a levy which would preserve the area's golf course and stave off further development.

Results posted Friday evening on the City of Ottawa's website showed 1,470 residents voted yes to the levy, 741 voted no and six ballots were spoiled.

Friday at 4 p.m. was the deadline for residents in the area to vote on whether they supported paying an annual levy of $7 million to buy the majority of Stonebridge Golf Course from Mattamy Homes.

The levy, to be applied to each resident's tax bill over the next nine years, would be between $166 and $460 a year, depending on the value of a homeowner's property.

Mattamy would also still be allowed to build some homes, but it would put a lid on further development.

The issue has created controversy in the area, with residents on either side of the debate canvassing their neighbourhood in recent weeks.

With the vote now complete, city staff are expected to report back to the Finance and Economic Development Committee (FEDCO) and city council with next steps.