Last day for Stonebridge residents to vote to buy golf course

Today is the last chance for about 3,300 residents living in the Stonebridge community in Barrhaven to vote whether to buy a golf course that weaves through their properties.

The issue has been the source of heated debate for weeks, pitting residents who support the $7 million purchase against those who don't.

"My biggest hope is that the community can heal," said Peter Nikic, who has been canvassing in the residential community to convince homeowners to vote against the plan.

"We're divided, we've had people screaming at each other in the street."

Nikic said he will accept a "yes" vote if that's what residents want but thinks the process has been opaque, with few details about what residents are truly getting for their money.

But he hasn't been the only one canvassing.

There is also support in the community for the deal in order to resolve the uncertainty around the future of the golf course still owned by builder Mattamy Homes.

It proposed last year to build 158 homes on the land, but retreated after enormous backlash from residents.

The current proposal was developed through a working group which included members of the community association, the city as well as the builder.

It allows Mattamy to continue its plan to build homes, without further development. It would also redesign the golf course so it maintains its "championship" class and doesn't drop to a lower level.

Residents could raise money over the next decade to essentially buy the rest of the course.

They're voting on whether to approve the levy worth between $166 and $460 a year (depending on the value of their property) applied to each resident's tax bill over the next nine years to raise the $7 million needed to buy the 198 ares.

Mattamy's plan is to take the highlighted area in the southeast corner of the golf course and build homes on it. (Mattamy Homes)

"This vote is what gets them the things that they said they wanted last year," said Rideau-Goulbourn Coun. Scott Moffatt about the long-term certainty homeowners craved for the green space.

"Now it's up to them."

He acknowledges the debate has been fraught with emotion.

"It's unfortunate it's been divisive," said Moffatt.

"Anytime you're dealing with financial impacts, it's going to be emotional. People are going to be passionate about it on either side of the equation."

Voter participation

He said it will be critical to have a good turnout before imposing the levy on residents, with at least a third of voters participating.

"There isn't a set criteria, but in my opinion If we only had 10 per cent of the [eligible voters] I wouldn't be in favour," he said.

"It has to be a significant amount of residents in that area that are impacted by this in order to really make a decision."

Moffatt said if the vote returns as a "no" the deal isn't necessarily dead, but residents would only have until March to come up with another way to raise the money.

Coun. Scott Moffatt represents some of the residents in the Stonebridge development. Carol Anne Meehan as well as Jan Harder also represent portions of the area. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Jay McLean, president of the Stonebridge Community Association and a member of the working group, did not want to do an interview before the results come out.

Most voters mailed in their ballots, but residents can also hand in their vote to the city clerk in person as long as it arrives by 4 p.m. Friday.

The result will appear on the City of Ottawa website on Saturday.