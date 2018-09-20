Skip to Main Content
Stolen truck crashes into downtown building, injuring pedestrian
A driver has been arrested after a stolen van crashed into a building across from the World Exchange Plaza, injuring one person.

70-year-old woman taken to hospital with minor injuries

A stolen truck crashed into a building on Queen Street Thursday. (Chris Rands/CBC)

A driver has been arrested after a stolen truck crashed into a building across from the World Exchange Plaza, injuring one person.

The crash happened shortly before noon, Thursday.

A UniFirst truck had been stolen from around the same area minutes before it crashed into the building at 131 Queen St., Ottawa police said.

A 70-year-old woman who had been walking by the building was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A female was arrested at the scene.

