Suspected cattle rustlers charged

Two East Hawkesbury, Ont., residents have been charged after cows that disappeared from a western Quebec farm turned up for auction in Ontario.

According to Hawkesbury OPP, 16 cows were reported stolen from a farm near Mont Laurier, Que., on Sept. 26. Three of the animals later turned up for sale at the Livestock Exchange Auction in Vankleek Hill, Ont.

According to an OPP news release, an "exhaustive" investigation led a constable to a property on Aberdeen Road in North Glengarry Township, where the officer found 10 more stolen cows.

"It was determined that a pasture was rented for the stolen livestock, and that the animals were neglected and had lost a lot of weight," according to the release.

2 suspects charged

Earlier this month, OPP charged a 34-year-old East Hawkesbury man with two counts each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and causing damage or injury to an animal by failing to provide suitable or adequate food, water, care or shelter. He's also charged with theft under $5,000.



A 53-year-old East Hawkesbury Township woman was also arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The 13 cows, estimated to be worth more than $26,000, were returned to their owner, but the whereabouts of the remaining three animals is unknown.

They have the brand "IJ" stamped on their backs, OPP said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hawkesbury OPP.