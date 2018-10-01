Cyclists whose bikes have been stolen find solidarity online

Finding out a bike has been stolen can be overwhelming for some, and sometimes people just want to feel like their story is being acknowledged.

The Facebook group STOLEN Bikes Ottawa isn't just a place for cyclists to reclaim their stolen rides — it also provides solidarity for cyclists who have lost a beloved possession, according to one of the page's administrators.

"A lot of people really love their bikes beyond how they just really like other things," Alex deVries told CBC Radio's In Town And Out.​

"People really have experiences with their bike and losing it. It's more than just a thing."

One of deVries's bikes was stolen once, ironically while he was at a bike security meeting.

"It's a sense of deep hatred," he said, recalling the first feeling that came over him.

Sense of community

The Facebook group offers bike theft victims a sense of community, deVries said.

"Some people really like to tell the story, more than just 'I lost my [bike] and it got stolen in this location.'"

The group also acts like a community watch program for bikes. According to deVries, an average of two to three bikes are returned to their owners through the group per month.

"There is certainly some recovery. It's not as high as we'd like, of course," deVries said.

Some group members join just to point out bikes they've seen that look abandoned or not locked up in a public space — ones that might have been stolen and discarded.

How to keep a bike secure

One of the most common targets for bike thieves are bikes with cable locks, according to deVries.

"Some of these, it's really almost scissors that would let you get through the lock." He suggests using something harder to break through, like a U-bar lock.

It also helps to keep detailed records about your bike, such as receipts and the serial number on the bottom of the bracket. Even taking a photo of yourself with the bike can go a long way to prove you own it.

"Take a photo of you with the bicycle, holding the bicycle, something that shows the brand," deVries said.

He also encourages cyclists to always report bike thefts to police.