Transit officials in Gatineau, Que., are working to restore their online systems after they were targeted this weekend by a cyberattack.

The attack happened overnight on Friday and Saturday, according to a Sunday morning press release from the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO).

The STO said it was able to quickly take control of the situation and is working to determine both the nature and extent of the attack.

While bus and paratransit service was not delayed, some services on the website — including the Plani-bus and Infobus functions — were interrupted, STO said. So were the online recharge service for smart cards and the reservation system for paratransit, the STO said.

People who need paratransit can still book by phone, the transit agency said.

It promised to provide further updates throughout the day.