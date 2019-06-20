STO bus driver faces impaired driving charges after riders call police

A city bus driver in Gatineau, Que., was arrested Wednesday after reports from his passengers that he was driving erratically in the east end.

Gatineau police said bus riders called 911 at about 5 p.m. from Masson-Angers.

The driver exhibited symptoms of intoxication when he was pulled over on rue des Laurentides, police said in a news release.

He was arrested after refusing to give a breath sample and is expected to be charged.

The unnamed accused has lost his licence for 90 days and will not be driving with Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) while the matter is being investigated, the STO said in an email.

The public transit company's drivers union said it had few details about what happened and wanted to talk to the driver before commenting further.