STO driver accused of operating bus while impaired

A Gatineau bus driver was arrested Wednesday for allegedly operating a bus while impaired.

The driver, who was on duty at the time, was arrested at the de la Gappe transit station after a customer complained, the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) confirmed to Radio-Canada Thursday.

Neither the STO nor Gatineau police have specified whether the driver was suspected of being drunk or high.

The driver has been suspended pending an investigation, the STO said.

The STO said it recently updated its code of conduct to include new training about the legalization of cannabis.

Both Gatineau police and the STO continue to investigate.