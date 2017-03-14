Steering glitch forces dozens of STO buses off the road
57 of Outaouais transit agency's 345 buses pulled out of service, potentially for weeks
Dozens of Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) buses could be off the road for weeks after being pulled out of service for emergency inspections.
Nine public transit agencies across Quebec have pulled buses made by Saint-Eustache manufacturer Nova Bus between 2016 and 2019 after the company said it found a problem with the vehicles.
"We recognized that we had an issue with the power steering yesterday," said STO general manager Marc Rousseau. "We started to do some inspections during the evening, and we discovered ... there was a potential issue, and then we decided to ground the 57 vehicles."
As a result, the STO, which has 345 buses in its fleet, was forced to cancel 37 cancelled trips Friday afternoon. Some trips were also cancelled Friday morning.
Rousseau said the agency isn't anticipating any shortages over the weekend, but will have to decide how to minimize disruptions come Monday morning.
Passengers told CBC that while the but shortage is inconvenient, they'd rather be safe than sorry.
