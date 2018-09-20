STO condemns spike in violence against bus drivers

The Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) is condemning what it's calling a spike in violence against bus drivers since the beginning of the summer.

Drivers say weekends and evenings are especially troublesome in the Plateau neighbourhood in Gatineau.

STO spokesperson Sophie Saint-Pierre confirmed certain times and routes are more problematic than others.

"We've had certain issues with users during the summer, especially on weekends," she said in French. "We're really talking about aggressive behaviour and bullying."

Drivers have been spat on, and must deal with passengers who refuse to pay their fare and carry open liquor. Several STO drivers are currently off work because of the level of intimidation they face, Saint-Pierre said.

Police watching problem areas

The STO is asking Gatineau police to step up patrols in problem areas. Gatineau police spokesperson Isabelle Vachon said officers are watching for bad behaviour.

"They are stopping at places where there were crowds at certain bus stations," she said. "There are some buses that have been followed on a small part of their journey."

No arrests have been made in connection to the incidents, according to Gatineau police. Saint-Pierre said the mere presence of officers can help prevent the intimidating behaviour.

The STO has encouraged its drivers to file formal complaints with police when riders act illegally on their buses.

The union representing the drivers declined to comment, but said it supports the STO's efforts to work with police.