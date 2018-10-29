Most STO drivers turning down free ride

The vast majority of City of Gatineau bus drivers don't take advantage of the free ride that comes as a perk of their employment.

Documents obtained by Radio-Canada show 80 per cent of 853 drivers with the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) never used their free monthly passes between September 2017 and September 2018.

The rest used their free fare cards at least once, but the city's numbers don't show how often.

The president of the union representing STO drivers and maintenance workers said because of the remote location of the transit agency's garages, and the odd hours at which their shifts often begin and end, it can be difficult for employees to commute by bus.

"When it's possible, [workers] take public transit," said Guy Gosseli in a French-language interview. "Like it or not, the transit system is really focused on rush hour."

Guy Gosselin, president of the union representing STO's drivers and maintenance workers, said better hours would mean more employees could commute by bus. (Radio-Canada)

An STO spokesperson confirmed more than 80 per cent of the transit agency's employees have what's described as an "unusual" schedule.

However, those drivers who didn't use their cards didn't use them on their days off, either.

The STO said it's changing its service to be less focused on getting people into and out of downtown by offering more off-peak buses to more neighbourhoods.