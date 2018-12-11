STO dismisses drivers accused of assaulting passengers

The Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) has dismissed two drivers accused of verbal and physical assault.

The agency said it would not get into details because of employee confidentiality, but in a statement to Radio-Canada it confirmed the employees are no longer working there.

Their union said the two drivers had been fired and declined to comment further, as they will represent the drivers in any legal challenge.

First incident

A driver was suspended in late October after a video surfaced of him screaming at a passenger and starting to drive away as she hung onto the open door near the Cégep de l'Outaouais.

A bystander filmed this altercation between a woman and an STO driver on October 27 near le Cégep de l'Outaouais. The bus company says the driver has been suspended. 0:38

In the video the woman stands with her back to the open door, arguing with the male driver and threatening to call police.

The driver, who can't be clearly seen in the video, screams at the woman to get off the bus and uses a sexist insult.

Second incident

In late November, a driver was arrested by Gatineau police at the boulevard de la Gappe station.

He was accused of both impaired driving and assault.

No charges have been laid.

Anthony Govas came forward to say the driver had started yelling at him because he did not speak French.

Govas said the driver also seemed to target him because of his Asperger's Syndrome.