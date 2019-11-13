STO to inspect fleet of buses for bedbugs

Gatineau's transit agency will inspect its 336 buses to ensure they are not infested with insects after a passenger reported seeing a possible bedbug on board a single bus.

The rider informed a bus driver Monday night they believed they saw a bedbug, the Société de transport de l'Outaouais told Radio-Canada on Tuesday. The driver was unable to find an insect.

As a precautionary measure, the STO pulled the bus out of service and called an exterminator to fog the bus with insecticide.

STO spokeswoman Karine Sauvé said the transit service decided to inspect its remaining buses because so many riders work in the public service and several federal buildings, including some in Gatineau, have reported bedbug sightings in recent months.

The inspection will take nearly two weeks, the STO said.