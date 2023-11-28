Man killed in Stittsville rollover

A driver was found dead after the vehicle he was driving rolled over on Fernbank Road in Stittsville Tuesday morning, paramedics say.

Ottawa paramedics, firefighters and police officers all responded to a call about a single-vehicle crash on the road at around 8 a.m.

Paramedics said a man sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Ottawa fire said it responded to the 6800 block of Fernbank Road after police reported a vehicle had rolled and landed in a ditch.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage and was lying on its side against multiple trees, Ottawa fire said.

Fire officials said firefighters removed the roof of the vehicle and extricated the driver, and then paramedics took over care. The man was then pronounced dead.