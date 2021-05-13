'Unpopular' Stittsville apartment project gets city's OK

The City of Ottawa is set on making its neighbourhoods more compact and walkable, but councillors struggled with how to achieve that goal in the booming suburbs as they approved a trio of apartment buildings on the edge of Stittsville.

Lépine Corporation received the go-ahead from Ottawa's planning committee on Thursday to build six-storey, nine-storey and 18-storey rental buildings on Robert Grant Avenue, a road that should some day become a major north-south artery in the city's far west.

"So far only a little stub of the road is built," said the area's councillor Glen Gower, noting it will be years before it can carry vehicles, bicycles and buses north toward Highway 417.

Gower even presented a slide show to his colleagues about how quickly the area is growing, and the missing transportation links.

He convinced his colleagues to put a hold on construction of the 18-storey highrise — and the traffic it would generate — until the city can extend the road and make that connection with the highway. Even with that move, Gower acknowledged the apartment buildings would remain "unpopular".

The president of the Stittsville Village Association said no other issue in the past decade had generated such feedback within the community.

"They know that Robert Grant isn't yet functioning as the arterial main street that it's meant to be, and they certainly realize that the rapid transit this whole application is based on is still more of a distant dream than an actual plan," said Tanya Hein, referring to a long-term city plan to bring bus rapid transit along the north of the Lépine site.

15-minute neighbourhoods

"I'm struggling with this one," admitted Coun. Jeff Leiper, whose urban Kitchissippi ward has arguably been under more pressure from infill and highrise projects than any other.

He asked Hein what libraries, community centres and grocery stores were within walking distance of the future apartment building, given the city has a goal to create neighbourhoods where people are a 15-minute walk from everything they need.

She pointed to the Cardel Recreation Complex and Walmart, which are less than half an hour by foot, and a Sobey's grocery store a 45-minute walk away.

"Would I want to walk necessarily with my four children of various ages to some of the facilities and get our week's groceries? No," said Hein.

Kanata North Coun. Jenna Sudds was also concerned she didn't see ground-floor retail involved in the apartment project. Representatives for Lépine Corporation said they would consider shops in the future if zoning allows for them.

Gower said he hopes the area will eventually get yoga studios and coffee shops. He said it's up to the city to speed up the roads and transit that Stittsville badly needs.

"But in the bigger picture, putting apartments and putting more density close to transit stations is the kind of trade-off we're going to need if we're going to stop pushing further and further out into farm fields and forest, and taking action on climate change," he said.

The project still needs full council's approval on May 26.