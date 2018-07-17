Dirty Ottawa clinic equipment may have affected 4,600 patients

Thousands of people who underwent minor surgery at a west Ottawa medical clinic were at a higher risk of infection due to improperly cleaned medical equipment over the last 15 years.

Ottawa public health officials have launched an investigation after they received a complaint in late April about the Main Street Family Medical Centre at 1251 Stittsville Main St.

All surgical procedures were stopped the day after Ottawa Public Health got the complaint, officials said in a news release.

No infections have been reported in connection with equipment at the clinic, which is located on the second floor of Brown's Your Independent Grocer.

Approximately 4,600 people who underwent a minor surgical procedure at this clinic between December 2003 and April 25, 2018 may have been exposed to the improperly cleaned equipment, officials said.

Minor medical procedures include having a skin tag removed, skin biopsy, incision, drainage, or packing of an abscess or cyst, removal of an ingrown nail, sutures, staples or removal of a “foreign body” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> —@KimberleyMolina

Letters are being mailed to each of these patients and they are recommended to get tested for hepatitis B and C, as well as HIV.

More to come.