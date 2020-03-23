Stittsville church offering drive-thru service
Church also allows worshippers to connect via Facebook video
A church in suburban Ottawa is joining religious institutions around the world by adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic with a drive-thru service so congregants can connect with their faith — and community — from a distance.
Rev. Doug Kendall invited members of his parish to stop by St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Stittsville in their vehicles for the first time this Sunday.
He said between 20 and 30 cars came, from a congregation of about 100 people that includes many seniors.
Congregants shared personal celebrations, made prayer requests and offerings, and enjoyed coffee and cookies distributed by a volunteer who wore a mask and gloves and stayed two metres away.
Kendall also shared songs and teachings in a video posted to Facebook and collected donations for the local food bank.
He says many of the thanks and prayer requests from parishioners were directed toward health-care workers, provincial health officers and political leaders.
