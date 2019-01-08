New
Worker burned in propane explosion at Stittsville job site
A worker in his 50s was seriously burned when a propane tank exploded at a job site near the intersection of Carp and Hazeldean roads in west Ottawa Tuesday morning.
Explosion inside trailer occurred just after 11 a.m.
It happened just after 11 a.m. in a residential area that's under construction, Ottawa paramedics said.
The tank exploded inside a trailer, leaving the man with serious burns to his face and hands.
He was taken to hospital in stable condition.