Pedestrian injured in Stittsville crash

A pedestrian has been injured in what Ottawa police are calling a "serious" collision in the west end.

Emergency services were called to the area of Stittsville Main Street and Hobin Street just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Officers are responding to a serious collision at Stittsville Main St & Hobin St. Detours in effect. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> —@DutyInspector

Paramedics have not released information on the person's injuries.

Police have closed Stittsville Main between Hobin and Carp Road.

They're asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.