Pedestrian injured in Stittsville crash
Ottawa

Emergency crews called to Stittsville Main Street just after 3 p.m. Saturday

CBC ·
Police closed off a stretch of Stittsville Main Street on Saturday afternoon after a collision involving a pedestrian. (CBC)

A pedestrian has been injured in what Ottawa police are calling a "serious" collision in the west end.

Emergency services were called to the area of Stittsville Main Street and Hobin Street just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Paramedics have not released information on the person's injuries.

Police have closed Stittsville Main between Hobin and Carp Road.

They're asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

