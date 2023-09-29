New Sens owner brings on longtime employee Steve Staios

Owner Michael Andlauer and team president Steve Staios won two Ontario Hockey League championships with the Hamilton Bulldogs. Now they're trying to run that back at a higher level with the Ottawa Senators.

In a Friday news release, Andlauer's Senators announced Staios has been hired as president of hockey operations.

The duo worked together in Hamilton from 2015 to 2022, winning OHL titles in 2018 and 2022.

Staios had a 16-year NHL career as a defenceman, mostly with the Edmonton Oilers. He was promoted to the Sens from a job as a special assistant with Edmonton.

Montreal's Chris Higgins, left, and Edmonton's Staios in 2013. (Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images)

"I have worked with Steve for many years and know first-hand that he will strengthen our team with his hockey acumen, attention to detail, commitment to excellence and enthusiasm for the game and its players," Andlauer said in the news release.

"In hockey you can never accumulate too much talent. Having Steve and (general manager Pierre Dorion) leading our hockey department gives us a formidable team."

Andlauer's group formally took over the Senators last week. The team is in the midst of its training camp and pre-season, working to try to snap a six-season playoff drought.

Andlauer, Dorion and Staios are expected to talk to reporters early Friday afternoon, according to the team.