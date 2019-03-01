Stephen Blais to represent Liberals in Orléans byelection
Councillor for Cumberland ward will only step down if he wins
Cumberland Coun. Stephen Blais will run for the Liberals in the riding of Orléans in an upcoming provincial byelection.
Blais won the party's nomination Saturday afternoon over Rachel Décoste, his lone competitor in the race.
A well-known politician in Ottawa's east end and the current chair of the city's transportation committee, Blais was handily re-elected in the last two municipal elections.
The former transit commission chair been widely credited for his advocacy work to bring LRT to Orléans during the second phase of the city's light rail project.
Byelection by next March
The riding became vacant when Marie-France Lalonde stepped down in September to run for the Liberals in last month's federal election.
A provincial byelection must be called within six months from the date of Lalonde's resignation from Queen's Park, which would be Mar. 23, 2020.
Blais has said he will only resign his council seat if he wins that byelection.
