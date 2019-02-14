Ottawa MPP re-introducing bill to oust councillors who misbehave

An Ottawa MPP plans to re-introduce his private member's bill looking to change the law so that a city councillor who has behaved disreputably can lose their seat.

Orléans MPP Stephen Blais's bill, called the "Stopping Harassment and Abuse by Local Leaders Act," would allow for a councillor who contravenes the code of conduct by failing to comply with workplace violence or harassment policies to be removed from office.

Currently, councillors can lose their seats for breaking election spending rules and certain conflict of interest rules. But the most severe penalty for a councillor who behaves egregiously is a suspension of pay.

"It's important to make sure that everyone works in a safe environment and also that your elected leaders have the moral authority to make decisions on your behalf," Blais said.

Bill sparked by Chiarelli investigation

Blais said the bill was inspired in part after CBC and two damning integrity commissioner reports revealed Coun. Rick Chiarelli harassed former staff members and job applicants for years, and abused his power of office.

"I sat on Ottawa city council for about a decade, and throughout that time a colleague of mine was harassing psychologically, emotionally, with sexual innuendo, members of his staff," he said.

Blais served three terms as councillor for Cumberland ward from 2010 until 2020, when he stepped down to run in a provincial by-election for Orléans.

"It was shocking to to know that that was happening kind of right under your nose with one of your colleagues," he said.

At least six women have made formal complaints against the College Ward councillor to the city's integrity commissioner, alleging sexual harassment and improper behaviour. One of those investigations is still ongoing.

After an investigation by the integrity commissioner, Chiarelli had his salary docked for about 15 months, but he's been back on the city payroll since November.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Chiarelli said the councillor continues to maintain his innocence regarding the allegations against him. His office questioned the timing of the bill as the deadline to register for the municipal election is days away.

The statement said an announcement about whether Chiarelli will run for re-election will be made before the Aug. 19 deadline.

There have been other stories of shocking misconduct by councillors in other Ontario cities including Brampton, Barrie and Mississauga, Blais said.

Bill made it to 2nd reading before election

This will be the third time Blais has introduced the bill, and he said it will be the first piece of legislation the Liberals introduce in the new parliamentary session.

In March, Blais's bill passed second reading at Queen's Park — an uncommon occurrence for a non-government bill that aims to change provincial law.

But the government didn't push it forward for a third reading before the provincial election in June. Blais said he sees a new parliament as presenting "new opportunity and new hope."

He's hoping to find an ally in rookie MPP Charmaine Williams, a former Brampton city councillor whom Blais said called for a colleague to resign after misconduct allegations. He's also hoping for support from Graydon Smith, the former president of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario.

"I'm hoping that both of them will take the comments they've used in the past, the recommendations they've made in the past, and bring those forward to the government," Blais said.