Heat warning issued for Ottawa
Drink a lot of water, take cool showers, and stay out of the sun when you can
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Ottawa area this weekend, warning people to expect the "most significant heat event in the past few years."
Starting Saturday, the agency is predicting temperatures in the low to mid 30s with humidex values that will make it feel like the mid 40s. There will also be little relief at night as temperatures will remain high.
Right now, the weather agency predicts these temperatures will stick around well into next week.
High temperatures affect everyone, but the agency warned young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with chronic illnesses can be at particular risk.
Make sure to drink plenty of water, and take breaks from the heat when you can.
Here is a handy list of tips to follow:
- Drink plenty of water, before you get thirsty. Avoid drinking alcohol, coffee or sugary drinks.
- Wear light, loose and breathable clothing, and a hat to shade yourself from the sun.
- Wear sunscreen and avoid sun exposure when possible.
- Take breaks from the heat in air conditioned places. Public spaces such as libraries and shopping malls are a great place to cool down.
- Take cool showers or baths to refresh yourself. Alternatively use a sponge or a cloth with cool water.
- Do not leave pets, children or elderly persons in a car, even with the windows down.
- Be extra cautious when doing outdoor physical activities. If you can, reschedule for a cooler part of the day.