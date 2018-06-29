Heat warning issued for Ottawa

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Ottawa area this weekend, warning people to expect the "most significant heat event in the past few years."

Starting Saturday, the agency is predicting temperatures in the low to mid 30s with humidex values that will make it feel like the mid 40s. There will also be little relief at night as temperatures will remain high.

Right now, the weather agency predicts these temperatures will stick around well into next week.

High temperatures affect everyone, but the agency warned young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with chronic illnesses can be at particular risk.

Make sure to drink plenty of water, and take breaks from the heat when you can.

Here is a handy list of tips to follow: