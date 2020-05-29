Trying to figure out your staycation plans this summer?

As the weather heats up, your thoughts may be turning to outdoor BBQs and lazy, hazy days at the beach.

But how will you host your annual Canada Day shindig safely? Does everyone bring their own burger? And what precautions are needed before you pack the sunscreen and beach ball for a day of sun and waves?

If you're struggling to plan your summer staycation, CBC Ottawa wants to hear from you.

Melissa Brouwers is a professor and director of the University of Ottawa's School of Epidemiology and Public Health. She'll be taking your questions on the virus and your summer plans Wednesday morning. (Submitted by Melissa Brouwers)

Each Wednesday, we're hosting a new series where we ask an expert to address your questions about the impact of COVID-19 on your life, from finances to psychology to relationships.

This Wednesday, we're focusing on how to stay safe and have at least a little fun this summer.

Maybe you're trying to weigh the relative risks of a cottage rental versus a week at a campground. Maybe you're immune-compromised and unsure whether it's safe to dip your toes in the local wading pool. Maybe you've been looking forward to that first sip of a beer on a patio, or that first dip of a paddle in a lake, and want to know if it's going to happen this year.

Or maybe you had pre-pandemic plans that involved hotels or train travel, and you're trying to decide whether any of it can go ahead?

This summer promises to be unlike any other, but as public health messaging shifts from "stay home" to "stay safe" — many of us are trying to figure out what that means for our vacation plans.

We want to hear your stories and your worries. On June 3, University of Ottawa professor Melissa Brouwers will be on hand to give advice on how to think about relative risk, and share her own staycation plans. Brouwers is director of the University of Ottawa's School of Epidemiology and Public Health.

How are you weighing your staycation options this summer? Send your questions for our Q&A this week. (CBC)

You can check it out on CBC Ottawa's website, on our Facebook page and on our Twitter feed. Ottawa Morning's Robyn Bresnahan will host the series live on CBC Radio, starting after the 8 a.m. news.

Email us your questions, here.