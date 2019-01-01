How the health of Ottawans changed in 2018

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has issued a report on key health indicators, including life expectancy, substance use and the leading causes for hospital visits.

It's an update from a similar report filed in 2014.

Below is a rundown of some of what OPH found.

Life expectancy

Since 1986, Ottawa has typically had a higher-than-average life expectancy compared to the rest of the province, and that continues to be the case.

The latest estimate comes from data collected between 2014 and 2016, OPH said. The average woman in Ottawa can expect to reach 85.2 years of age, while the average man can expect to live 81.9 years. These are both above the provincial averages of 84.5 and 80.5, respectively.

The average life expectancy for men in Ottawa has increased since the previous report was released in 2014, while the life expectancy for women has remained constant.

Leading causes of death

The leading cause of death varies depending on age and sex.

For women in general, the leading cause of death is dementia or Alzheimer's disease, overtaking heart disease from the 2014 report. Lung cancer is the third-leading cause for women.

The leading cause of death for men remains heart disease, followed by lung cancer and dementia or Alzheimer's disease.

The above trends hold true for people aged 65 years or more, and for men in the 45 to 64 age category. For women aged 45 to 64, the leading cause is breast cancer.

For younger age brackets, the leading cause of death is injury, and for those younger than four, prenatal conditions.

Leading causes of emergency room visits

In total, Ottawa residents made 338,353 trips to emergency rooms in 2017 — the most recent data available.

Injuries are by far the leading cause of emergency department trips, accounting for almost a quarter of all visits.

The top six causes have remained largely constant since 2014, with one exception. Behavioural and mental conditions is now the fifth-leading cause, overtaking urinary and genital conditions.

Leading causes of hospitalizations

There were nearly 66,500 hospitalizations in Ottawa in 2017, with obstetrics and childbirth-related care being the leading cause for hospital stays.

The rankings have remained largely unchanged since the 2014 report, but the leading causes do vary by age.

For those aged five to 19, mental and behavioural conditions were the leading cause, whereas circulatory and respiratory disease were the leading causes for those 65 and older.

Substance use

The majority of Ottawa residents, 79 per cent, report drinking within the weekly limit recommended by Ontario's Ministry of Health — 15 drinks for men and 11 drinks for women.

But more than half of residents reported binge drinking at least once in the previous year, with one fifth reporting binge drinking at least once a month.

Tobacco use has been dropping among Ottawa residents since 2001, from 21 per cent in 2015 to 15 per cent in 2016. Smoking is also less popular in Ottawa compared to the rest of the province.

On the other hand, cannabis use seems to be more popular in Ottawa compared to the rest of the province. The latest stats come from 2015-16 — before legalization. About 14 per cent of adults who had never used cannabis said they were likely to try it post-legalization.

Physical activity

Only one in five Ottawa youths reported one hour of daily activity, unchanged since the 2014 report and in keeping with the rest of Ontario.

Boys were more likely to meet the guidelines as opposed to girls, and those in Grades 7 and 8 were more likely to be active than those in Grades 9 to 12.

Just more than two thirds of adults reported getting the recommended 150 minutes of weekly activity. For the rest of Ontario, just more than half of adults reported meeting the recommendation.