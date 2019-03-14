'Extremely emaciated' dog found in Nepean
The Ontario SPCA is asking the public for help after finding a starving dog in a parking lot near Price of Wales Drive and Strandherd Drive in Nepean.
The brindle-coloured Labrador cross is estimated to be between one and two years of age and was not microchipped or wearing a collar when it was found Feb. 28.
The dog was "extremely emaciated," the SPCA said in a media release, and was taken to a veterinarian for an examination.
It's now receiving the proper care to recover.
The agency is now trying to determine who owned the dog and is asking anyone with information to contact them.
The Ontario SPCA's province-wide animal cruelty hotline can be reached at 310-SPCA (7722).
