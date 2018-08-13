Starstruck: Perseid meteor shower returns to night sky

When it comes to stargazing, the planets don't always align.

Sometimes you get clouds, or too much light pollution, or you're an hour late to see the celestial event.

If you're hoping to see the galactic light show that is the Perseid meteor shower this time around, you just might be in luck, according to Ottawa's backyard astronomer, Gary Boyle.

"It should be a must-see event. People can get outside and enjoy over 100 meteors per hour," Boyle said.

There are meteors or "shooting stars" in the sky on any given night, but the Perseids are something else, Boyle said.

Shooting stars aren't really stars. That object you're wishing upon is actually a meteor. (Gary Boyle)

"On a normal night a meteor can come from any area of the sky. But a meteor shower such as the Perseids all seem to emanate from the constellation Perseus, which is in the northeast sky," Boyle said.

The Milky Way and Mars will also be visible at this time, he said.

As for the best way to ensure a great view, "it's actually just best to get out of town," Boyle said.

The next big meteor shower, the Geminids, will be visible in mid-December.

You can learn more about the Perseids and Geminids meteor showers on our Starstruck segments with Gary Boyle on CBC Ottawa's All In A Day on Monday at 3:15 pm, and later on television on CBC News Ottawa, starting at 6:00 pm.