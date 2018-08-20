Starstruck with Gary Boyle: The moon you thought you knew

It's the largest object in our night sky, not to mention the brightest.

So why do so many of us know so little about the moon?

Astronomy educator Gary Boyle has the answers to all your lunar queries in this week's edition of Starstruck.

Q: How was the moon created, and when?

A: After the sun was created, the early solar system was a violent place. Dust clumped together to form bigger clumps that continued to form sand grains ... then rocks. then boulders till we get to the baby planet size called planetesimals, and there were about 100 flying in all directions like a demolition derby.

One of these was called Theia, about half the size of Earth. It gave a glancing blow that knocked our planet on its side. Debris from both objects formed a ring around Earth like the ring of Saturn. These molten pieces coalesced to form two moons that slowly merged together to become one moon about 4.5 billion years ago.

Q: What can you tell us about the dark features that resemble the 'Man in the Moon?'

A. They're among the thousands of craters formed during a period called the "late heavy bombardment" that lasted from 20 to 200 million years. Movement of the outer gas giants disturbed the asteroids causing them to rain down on the four rocky planets, including the moon.

As the young moon — a molten ball in space — was cooling, it formed a thin crust about [65 kilometres] thick on the side facing Earth, [145 kilometres] on the far side where the two proposed moons merged. Larger asteroids cracked the lunar crust, allowing the hot lava to escape and pool. It then hardened to what we see today called the "lunar maria," or seas.

In this July 20, 1969 file photo, astronaut Edwin E. 'Buzz' Aldrin Jr. stands next to a U.S. flag planted on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission. (Neil A. Armstrong/NASA/Associated Press)

Q: What is the significance of the Apollo and other missions to the moon?

A: The race to the moon was about trying to beat the Russians. It also forced us to build smaller computers to be placed on board.

Six missions were successful, except Apollo 13 because of an explosion. In all, about [385 kilograms] of rocks and soil samples were brought back. Astronauts also left seismometers to record moon quakes — still occurring today —.as well as reflectors.

The moon has an elliptical orbit around the Earth. The Apache Point Observatory in New Mexico operates lunar ranging. They can fire a laser to one of the reflectors and measure the return light and the moon's distance to the millimetre.

Q: So how important is the moon to us?

A: The major consensus is that life probably started in the oceans of the Earth thanks to asteroids that plunged in the oceans. Many asteroids contain amino acids, the building blocks of life.

Thanks to the tides, microscopic organisms were delivered on land. Back when the moon was a lot closer to Earth there were tsunamis more than [1.6 kilometres] high. The orbiting moon also stabilizes our world and keeps the pole where it is. If we had no moon, our world could shift some 90 degrees, allowing the poles to become the equator and vice versa.

The moon is still moving away from us at a rate of the width of a golf ball per year.

Q: The moon plays a part in eclipses, but why do we not see one each month?

A. Both solar and lunar eclipses occur when all three bodies are perfectly lined up. But the Earth's orbit around the sun is not in the same plane as the moon's orbit around the Earth. And with the moon slowly moving away from us, the last total solar eclipse will occur in 600 million years from now.