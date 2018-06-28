3 businesses damaged in $1M commercial building fire

A commercial building in east Ottawa caught fire Wednesday night, causing more than $1 million in damage to three businesses.

Firefighters were called to 1475 Star Top Rd., between Cyrville and Innes roads in the Industrial Park neighbourhood, at about 7:30 p.m., according to Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Danielle Cardinal.

Two calls for backup were quickly sent out and firefighters were forced to battle the flames defensively from the outside the building as the roof eventually collapsed.

Firefighters are using a highhoe to gain access to the mezzanine from the exterior. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/88DskJu6z2">pic.twitter.com/88DskJu6z2</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

Firefighters also had to deal with live downed hydro wires, Cardinal said.

Nobody was injured and local firefighters are investigating the cause. The Office of the Fire Marshal was notified but is not investigating.