3 businesses damaged in $1M commercial building fire

A commercial building in east Ottawa caught fire Wednesday night, causing more than $1 million in damage to three businesses.

Business that makes stairs and railings 1 of 3 affected by fire

CBC News ·
Firefighters used a high-hoe to gain access to hot spots in a fire that damaged three businesses on Star Top Road Wednesday, June 27. 0:36

Firefighters were called to 1475 Star Top Rd., between Cyrville and Innes roads in the Industrial Park neighbourhood, at about 7:30 p.m., according to Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Danielle Cardinal.

Two calls for backup were quickly sent out and firefighters were forced to battle the flames defensively from the outside the building as the roof eventually collapsed.

Firefighters also had to deal with live downed hydro wires, Cardinal said.

Nobody was injured and local firefighters are investigating the cause. The Office of the Fire Marshal was notified but is not investigating.

