Stalled train halts LRT service

Travel has been halted on the Confederation LRT line between Lyon and Hurdman stations, OC Transpo says.
A stalled train has halted travel on the Confederation LRT line between Lyon and Hurdman stations, OC Transpo says.
The transit agency tweeted just before 2 p.m. that replacement buses had been called into service, and warned riders should prepare for delays.
O-Train Line 1: Please be advised that due to a stopped train, replacement bus service is being implemented from Lyon to Hurdman. Please allow extra travel time. We apologize for the inconvenience. <a href="https://t.co/50ANQvKPfP">https://t.co/50ANQvKPfP</a>—@OC_Transpo
The service outage comes as Ottawa remains under a snowfall warning, with temperatures expected to drop sharply tonight.
OC Transpo has not said when it expects regular LRT service to resume.
