Stalled train halts LRT service
Stalled train halts LRT service

Travel has been halted on the Confederation LRT line between Lyon and Hurdman stations, OC Transpo says.

Replacement buses operating between Lyon and Hurdman

OC Transpo says replacement buses will ferry passengers between Lyon and Hurdman stations after a train stalled on the Confederation LRT line Friday afternoon. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

The transit agency tweeted just before 2 p.m. that replacement buses had been called into service, and warned riders should prepare for delays.

The service outage comes as Ottawa remains under a snowfall warning, with temperatures expected to drop sharply tonight.

OC Transpo has not said when it expects regular LRT service to resume.

