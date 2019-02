Ottawa city councillors are gathering this afternoon for a special meeting to hear from the public and query senior city staff about the $4.66-billion contract for the LRT expansion.

The bidding process for the contract to extend light rail to the east, west and south ends of the city has been going on for two years, but the report was only released last Friday.

That was the first time most people discovered that the price tag had ballooned by more than $1 billion, among other surprises.

The report names the city's top choices for the massive contracts: East West Connectors, a consortium led by two engineering and construction companies — U.S.-based Kiewit Corp. and France-based Vinci Group — who bid $2.57 billion to extend the Confederation Line, about $600 million more than the city had budgeted for.

The second is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin to extend the north-south Trillium Line.

That construction contract is worth $633 million, but comes with a 27-year maintenance contract worth an additional $1 billion.

Tight timeline

After Wednesday's special meeting, councillors are being asked to vote on the contract — the largest in the city's history, worth more than twice the value of the original Confederation Line — next Wednesday, less than two weeks after they received the complex, 113-page report.

Some councillors have said they're frustrated with the speed at which they're being asked to make the decision, especially because the report also includes construction schedules, bus detours and project timelines, as well as details about each of the stations.

The special meeting begins at 1 p.m., and 12 public delegations have signed up to speak so far.

You can follow along with CBC Ottawa's Kate Porter below.