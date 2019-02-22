U.S.-led consortium, SNC-Lavalin to share $3.6B LRT project

A consortium led by U.S.-based Kiewit Corp. and another headed by SNC-Lavalin are the city's top picks to build the second stage of its light rail system, the city announced Friday.

The $3.6-billion expansion will add 44 kilometres and 24 new stations, according to a report released by city officials Friday afternoon.

East West Connectors is the top choice to expand the east-west Confederation Line. The consortium is led by Omaha, Neb.-based construction conglomerate Kiewit, which worked on Toronto's Spadina Subway extension, as well as France-based Vinci.

The Confederation Line expansion project, worth about $3 billion, will to see the line extended to Trim Road in the east and Moodie Drive in the west, as well as an extension to Algonquin College.

It's supposed to be completed by 2023, but that assumed that the the first 12.5-kilometre stage, from Blair to Tunney's stations, would be be up and running by the first half of this year.

The Confederation Line appears behind schedule and could miss its third deadline of March 31. (CBC)

Behind schedule

That now seems doubtful, with fewer than half of the 34 vehicles completed, testing far behind schedule and recent concerns about the system's ability to deal with Ottawa winters.

As reported by CBC News, ​SNC-Lavalin beat out two international consortia to win the north-south Trillium Line extension, worth more than $600 million. It would see the line extended into Riverside South, as well as a spur to the airport.

SNC-Lavalin bid for the contract under the name TransitNext.

The Montreal-based multinational firm is embroiled in a political controversy over its attempts to avoid criminal prosecution over bribery charges. If SNC-Lavalin faces those charges in court and is found guilty, the company could be blocked from bidding on federal government contracts for a decade.

SNC-Lavalin recently slashed its earning projections twice, its shares have hit a 10-year low and its CEO said late last year that the scandal has cost the company $5 billion worth of business..

As well, councillors are sure to question the choice of SNC-Lavalin because of its role as lead partner in Stage 1, which now looks to be delayed a third time. It's unclear when the first phase will be complete.

Mayor Jim Watson has said he's not concerned about the controversy.

The choice of embattled Montreal-based firm SNC-Lavalin to expand the Trillium Line is likely to raise questions among some Ottawa city councillors. (Chris Rands/CBC)

Province's share unconfirmed

The bill for Stage 2 is supposed to be split three ways between the city, provincial and federal governments.

The federal cash is confirmed, and the previous Ontario government committed $1.2 billion for Stage 2 in a letter to the mayor in May 2018.

But the Progressive Conservative government elected last spring has still not confirmed the cash, despite Premier Doug Ford having said he supported the light-rail expansion during the 2018 election.

Watson is supposed to be speaking with the premier about the matter at Queen's Park on Tuesday, just a day before council is set to debate the $3.6 billion in contracts, the largest infrastructure project the city has ever undertaken.

Council is set to vote on the matter on March 6.