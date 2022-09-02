Glengarry hospital ER temporarily closing Saturday, citing 'delicate' staffing

After several months of staffing shortages, Glengarry Memorial Hospital's emergency department will once again be temporarily closed this weekend, the hospital announced.

The emergency department in the Alexandria, Ont., hospital will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next morning.

In mid-July, the hospital began a temporary partial closure of its emergency department citing a shortage of nurses, and was scheduled to reopen on Aug. 3.

But staffing pressures meant the hospital wasn't able to fully reopen as planned , and had to institute a "gradual resumption plan" until fully reopening on Aug. 22.

"Although we were able to safely resume 24-hour 7 days per week emergency services, our staffing remains delicate, and we cannot guarantee that ad hoc closures may not be required from time to time," the hospital said in Friday's statement.

The hospital said this decision was not taken lightly, and it was working hard to recruit more staff in an effort to reduce temporary closures.

Regular operations will resume on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 8 a.m., the hospital added.