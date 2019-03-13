Additional staff driving cost increase at city-run long-term care homes

The City of Ottawa's long-term care director says the municipal government is facing increasing costs related to the management of long-term care homes as staff work to prevent and contain COVID-19 outbreaks.

Dean Lett, who oversees the administration of four homes run by the city, said those costs could continue to rise if expert predictions of a second wave come true.

The increase in spending is mainly driven by the hiring of additional staff members, brought in to ensure that stringent infection control measures mandated by the province are followed, Lett said. Extra help has also been required to provide care that used to be given by family members, volunteers and outside doctors.

"There will be an increase in costs at this time," Lett told CBC News. "We needed to up staff in order to make sure we could provide safe care to residents."

While Lett did not provide a specific dollar amount, he did say the city's finance department is working on a 2020 forecast detailing costs related to long-term care homes.

New staff brought in, city workers reassigned

In an update to city council's community and protective services committee Thursday, Lett said the city had hired 91 staff members, of which about 40 are students from local colleges training to become personal support workers or nurses.

An additional 47 staff members who normally work in the city's recreation and culture departments had been reassigned to work inside the homes, Lett said.

Some are helping screen staff and residents for COVID-19 symptoms, while others organize one-on-one recreational activities for residents who haven't been able to see family members or other guests since the province banned non-essential visits in March.

Thirty-five of those staff members remain in the homes in part to help to organize outdoor family visits, Lett said, which the province has allowed to go ahead with strict rules as of this week.

Lett said the department is using a combination of city funds and money from the province's $100-million COVID-19 emergency fund to pay the salaries of the new workers, and the city plans to hire many of them to replace retiring staff members through attrition.

"Once they complete their placements with us, at that time we would look at hiring individuals to meet our demand," said Lett.

Staff in long-term care homes have been under immense pressure since the pandemic began, as they implement a dizzying array of new procedures and protocols meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to physical distancing, those measures include wearing surgical masks at all times, screening all staff and residents twice a day for COVID-19 symptoms, and conducting regular temperature checks.

When an outbreak is declared at a home, workers must implement heightened control measures, including wearing face shields, gowns and gloves in addition to masks, confining healthy residents to their rooms, and isolating any who show symptoms or test positive for COVID-19.

Three of Ottawa's four city-run long-term care homes have had at least one outbreak of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. (CBC)

Outbreaks at city homes

Since March, three of the four city-run homes have had at least one COVID-19 outbreak. A facility-wide outbreak is declared when one staff member or resident at a home tests positive for coronavirus, according to provincial regulations.

No staff or residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at Carleton Lodge, a 161-bed facility on the Rideau River in south Ottawa.

Centre' d'acceuil Champlain, a francophone home in Vanier, has had one staff member test positive but is no longer considered to be in an outbreak.

Garry J. Armstrong, located on Porter Island between Vanier Parkway and King Edward Avenue, has only seen staff cases. A second outbreak was declared at the home last week when one staff member who was asymptomatic tested positive during a recent round of surveillance testing.

Peter D. Clark, located in Centrepointe, has had the worst outbreak: 23 staff members and 24 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with five staff cases and one resident case still considered active.

Seven residents and one personal support worker have died at Peter D. Clark.

Lett told council that in all cases, the virus was introduced into the long-term care homes unwittingly by a staff member.